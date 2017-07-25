Assistant Director Keynote Speaker

(19 new U.S. Citizens)….They will take the oath Friday.

The acting director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services James McCament will attend the ceremony. The naturalization ceremony will be held Friday afternoon at the Federal Courthouse in El Centro. U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Lewis will administer the Oath of Allegiance. USCIS Acting Director McCament will travel from Washington D.C. to attend the ceremony. He will be the keynote speaker. The 19 new citizen candidates are from Chile, Mexico, Pakistan, Philippines and Venezuela.