Protesters Greet President

(Short protest disrupts border traffic)…The disruption was brief.

It occurred at the Downtown Calexico Port of Entry, on the Mexicali side of the Border. The protesters burned a piñata to show their displeasure with the Mexican President Monday. President Enrique Pena Nieto was in Mexicali to attend the inauguration of a restored canal that had been damaged in the April 2010 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Protests were reported throughout the city, including at the site of the restored canal and at the border crossing. The protest at the border lasted 5-10 minutes. Approximately 20 to 30 protesters participated. Traffic was delayed, but only briefly stopped.