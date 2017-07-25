Child Pornography Trial

(Trial for Brawley woman set for August 22)…Diane Deveaux is facing charges of Child Pornography.

Superior Court Judge Christopher Plourd will preside over the trial. The defendant is accused of sending child pornography to her former boyfriend Richard Alton Morgan, who was arrested in Florida on several child pornography charges. Deveaux was arrested in Brawley after Florida Law Enforcement traced information and files on Morgan’s computer to the Brawley resident. She was arrested February 13th. She has pled not guilty to the charges.