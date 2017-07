Free Smoke Alarms

(Fire safety for seniors)….It is being offered in Imperial County.

The Burn Institute of San Diego is working with the Local Red Cross to install free Smoke Detectors and teach residents how to safely evacuate their homes in case of fire, as well as offer other safety tips. The Burn Institute is based in San Diego but also services Imperial County. To qualify residents must be at least 62 years of age and they must own their homes. To participate, contact the local Red Cross office in El Centro.