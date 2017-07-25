Strike Team still helping in Detwiler Fire

(Local Strike Team still in Mariposa County)….The Team Left Imperial County last Wednesday.

The Team consists of units from the Imperial County, Brawley, Holtville and Yuma Fire Departments. They are among about 5,000 firefighters helping to combat the Detwiler fire. Cal Fire officials said Tuesday morning the fire had burned almost 79,000 acres. They said it was now 65 percent contained. The blaze has destroyed 63 residences, 67 minor structures and one commercial structure. It has damaged 13 residences and 8 minor structures. 1,500 structures are still threatened. Some evacuations have been lifted, but many more remain in place. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire has been burning since July 16th. There was no word as to win the local Strike Team will be cut loose and return home.