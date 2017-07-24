Bowling To Return To Imperial Valley

An upgraded and expanded bowling center will reopen soon.

StrikeZone , formally Brunswick XL , is scheduled to open after being closed for more than a year. StrikeZone will offer a mix of bowling , laser tag , an arcade center , plus pocket billiards. An urban setting restaurant as well as lane side service and a bar , subject to ABC approval. Mozzarelli Pizza and Gelato will relocate to the StrikeZone and expand table service to seating for 80.The bowling lanes have been upgraded with brand new software to enhance the bowling experience for league and recreational bowlers. The facility will also minclude a new pro shop.

StrikeZone and the Mozzarelli family of restaurants are owned and operated by the ARC of Imperial Valley , a local nonprofit with a mission to offer programs and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. StrikeZone will be providing paid vocational opportunities for individuals with disabilities as well as other members of the community.