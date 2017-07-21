Salas, a topic at IVC Board meeting

(IVC Board of Trustees discuss Juanita Salas)….It was at this week’s regular Board meeting.

The Board accepted a report from an Ad Hoc committee. The committee had been investigating allegations made against Salas when she was a Board member. At the time she was running for IID Director in a special election. In their report, the committee determined Salas had violated Board Policy by using her influence on the Board to speak on her campaign before a class of Imperial Valley College students, and to offer them extra credit if they volunteered to work on her campaign. The Board this week accepted the report and they condemned her actions. That was the Board’s only recourse.The report was sent to the County District Attorney’s office to determine if there was anything criminal to Salas’ actions. The Board also decided to appoint a replacement to the seat Salas resigned from after she won the special election in June.