Felon flees, but is captured

(22 year old arrested for Human Smuggling)….But Law Enforcement had to chase him down first.

San Diego County Sheriff Deputy attempted to stop the Ford Ranger being driven by Eric Oxenham Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred in Potrero, in the mountains of East San Diego County. Oxenham sped away, and the deputy pursued the vehicle for about a mile. The driver attempted to turn onto a side road, and his vehicle crashed into a fence. The pickup overturned onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out uninjured. Inside the vehicle, the deputy found three gallon sized bags of marijuana and a loaded Uzi submachine gun. Owenham was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Human smuggling. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.