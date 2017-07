37 year old Heber man booked into County Jail

(Heber man in custody)…He was arrested this week

. Carlos Nunez was taken into custody by agents of the Imperial Valley Narcotics Task Force. He was booked into County Jail on five felony drug charges, including Suspicion of transporting or selling a controlled substance, possession or purchasing a controlled substance for sale, and conspiracy to commit a crime. His bail was set at $100,000.