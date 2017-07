Baby rescued

(Infant rescued)…It was a joint effort between the Holtville Fire Department and County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Officials say a woman had parked her vehicle on Ross Avenue. She got out of the vehicle, and before she could react, the vehicle door shut, locking her baby and car keys inside. The woman dialed 911. Deputies arrived within five minutes of the call. They summoned the Fire Department and the vehicle was opened within minutes. Fire officials say the incident was purely accidental.