Solar energy for the low-income

(Another first for the IID)….It happened at this weeks IID Board of Directors meeting.

In what is expected to be a utility first, the Imperial Irrigation District Board approved a power purchase agreement that will enable the district to offer solar energy to all of its low-income customers, under a new community solar program. Dubbed eGreen, the community solar program will serve Residential Energy Assistance Program participants as well as other IID energy customers who would like to receive the benefits of solar without the need for an individual rooftop system, which for many customers in the Imperial and Coachella Valleys, is out of their reach due to limited financial resources. The IID Board approved the 20-year agreement with Regenerate Power and its development subsidiary, Titan Solar 1. The levelized cost of the generation is $20.72 and the guaranteed commercial date to be online is June 30, 2018.