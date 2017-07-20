I-8 rehab project continues

  • You are here:  
(Segment 4 of I-8 rehab project)….It began Thursday morning.

Cal Trans says a five-mile section of Interstate 8 was reduced to one lane in each direction from approximately one-half mile west of Highway 111 to one-half mile east of Barbara Worth Drive. They say the lane reductions will be in place for about a year as crews work on Segment 4 of the Interstate 8 Update Project. The final segment of the project will cover nearly 15 miles along two sections of Interstate 8. Construction began in 2016 and is targeted for completion by 2019

 

