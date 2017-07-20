More meth seized

(Meth found in car)…It was reported this week.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say a 21 year old male drove a black 2008 Nissan Altima into the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. The vehicle and the driver were sent to the secondary inspection area. During the inspection, a Border Patrol canine team alerted to the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and agents discovered 12 bundles wrapped in cellophane and black tape in the rear passenger side panel. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine. The bundles weighed a total of 15.03 pounds. The street value was estimated at $48,096. The driver was determined to be a US citizen. He was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the narcotics and the vehicle, for further investigation.