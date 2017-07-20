Imperial Valley College Homeless students

(Help is coming for IVC students with Food and Housing insecurities)….Last year there were 44 students counted as homeless.

Imperial Valley College Student Equity Coordinator Bianca Bisi says those numbers are expected to increase substantially this year. More students are considered to have housing and food insecurities. Bisi says they are putting the infrastructure in place to capture and monitor those numbers. Bisi is among those tasked with identifying and helping such students find solutions. Many of the students are reluctant to make their plight known, Bisi says they are counting on new state legislation to provide the incentive to have them come forward.