Imperial County Strike Team sent to Mariposa County

(County provides assistance in another fire)…This time it is the massive Detwiler.

An Imperial County Strike Team left for Mariposa County at 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. The Team consists of equipment and firefighters from Imperial County, Brawley, Holtville and Yuma Fire Departments. The latest report on the fire indicates it had burned over 70,000 acres and was only 10% contained. The fire has destroyed 45 structures and damaged 6 others. Over 1,500 structures are currently threatened by the fire. The Imperial County Strike Team joins 3,161 other firefighters combating the blaze. The Detwiler Fire started on July 16th.