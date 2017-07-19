Burning house saves itself

(Firefighters assisted by coincidence)…The house fire was reported late Tuesday morning.

Yuma County Fire crews arrived at the scene in the 2800 block of West 29th Street, and discovered light smoke coming from the eaves of the residence. The fire was located in the master bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished. Officials say there was damage to the master bedroom and the adjoining bathroom. Officials say the fire had spread to the attic, but had melted a plastic water line, and that water stopped the fire from spreading. The resident of the house was not at home at the time of the fire. Officials say damage to the electrical system made the house uninhabitable until repairs are made. The Red Cross was assisting the resident find alternate lodging. Investigators say the fire was determined to be accidental. They say it originated in the master bathroom’s ceiling exhaust fan.