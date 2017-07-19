Meth abandoned on a bus

(Meth found on a passenger bus)….It happened Tuesday morning.

The bus drove up to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. Border Patrol agents referred the bus to the secondary inspection area for a passenger inspection. During the inspection a Border Patrol canine Team alerted to the rear underside of the bus. Agents searched the area and discovered an unmarked and unclaimed black backpack. Inside the backpack agents discovered seven bundles wrapped in cellophane and black tape. The bundles tested positive for methamphetamine. The combined weight of the bundles totaled 9 pounds. The estimated street value was set at $30,600. The meth was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. Since the beginning of the federal fiscal year, El Centro Sector agents have seized over 1019 pounds of methanphetamine.