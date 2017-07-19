Marshall's arrest suspect

(Fourth suspect in custody)…35 year old Armando Taylor was arrested in Indio.

US Marshall’s made the arrest recently. The suspect was taken to Riverside County jail. Taylor is the fourth suspect wanted in the July 3rd murder of 38 year old Adam Walker. The victim was found dead in his Salton City home. Three suspects were arrested on suspicion of murder, but Taylor could not be found, until his recent arrest. He is being charged with suspicion of murder with malice and conspiracy to commit a crime. His bail was set, the same as the other 3 suspects, at $1 million.