3 stabbed at party

(House party turns violent)….The party was in Calexico.

It had been promoted on Social Media, and drew partygoers from around the Valley. Police say early Monday morning two El Centro residents got into an altercation. The 19 year old reportedly stabbed the other person. Two others tried to break up the altercation, and they were stabbed, as well. The three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds. They were all treated and released. Police say they know who the suspect is, but they have not released his name. They say they would like the suspect to turn himself in and give investigators his side of the story.