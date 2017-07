House fire on the outskirts of El Centro

(Family displaced by fire)….It was reported at around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the house in the 900 block of Brockman within minutes. El Centro Fire officials say the house was fully engulfed when the arrived. A second alarm was called, but they could not save the home from extensive damage. The family of three was being assisted by the local Red Cross office. The cause of the fire is under investigation.