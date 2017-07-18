El Centro Night Out

(The National Night Out is August First)…El Centro has a big event planned.

The National Night Out allows the community to get to know the local police and other First Responders. In El Centro the Free Community Event will be held at Bucklin Park. The event will feature free food and drinks, a kid’s activity zone, emergency response vehicles on display, local businesses will be showcased. There will be music and a lot more. The event starts Tuesday August First at 7:00 pm and will continue until 9:30 pm. Everybody is welcome.