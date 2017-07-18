  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Man With Gun Arrested

Man With Gun Arrested

Details

Brawley Police arrested a 29-year old Brawley man after receiving a report of a man with a gun Friday morning.

According to the Brawley Police Department , at about 11:00 a.m. Friday they received a call of a man walking with a gun in the area of the 300 block of A Street. Responding officers located a man who fit the description given by the caller and then located a loaded shotgun in a vacant lot in the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue. Steven George Ambriz was taken into custody and booked at Imperial County Jail on weapons charges. 

Sun Community FICU
KXO Radio FM1075 Playlist