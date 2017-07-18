Man With Gun Arrested

Brawley Police arrested a 29-year old Brawley man after receiving a report of a man with a gun Friday morning.

According to the Brawley Police Department , at about 11:00 a.m. Friday they received a call of a man walking with a gun in the area of the 300 block of A Street. Responding officers located a man who fit the description given by the caller and then located a loaded shotgun in a vacant lot in the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue. Steven George Ambriz was taken into custody and booked at Imperial County Jail on weapons charges.