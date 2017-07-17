Busy Weekend For CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the ports of entry along the California border with Mexico were busy this weekend.
At the Calexico downtown port of entry , at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday , a CBP officer conducting inspections observed discrepancies in the roof of a 2008 minivan. During an intensive investigation , a non-factory compartment was found in the roof of the minivan. The hidden compartment yielded a mixed lot of drugs to include 52 pounds of methamphetamine , 50 pounds of cocaine , 7 pounds of black tar heroin , 9 pounds of brown heroin and nearly a pound of fentanyl. Total street value of the smorgasbord of drugs is $992,000. The driver , a 45-year old man , a Mexican citizen and legal permanent resident of the U.S. , was taken into custody.
From Friday through Sunday , CBP officers intercepted more than 190 pounds of meth , 82 pounds of cocaine , 140 pounds of marijuana , 22 pounds of heroin and 38 pounds of fentanyl along the border. Ten fugitives were arrested as well.