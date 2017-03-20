Immigration Judges reassigned?

(Effort underway to clean-out backlog)…There is a backlog of deportation hearings.

It is reported the Department of Homeland Security has asked the Department of Justice to reassigned Immigration judges to help clear the backlog. The reports indicate immigration judges are being reassigned to Imperial County. Local officials will not deny the action, but will not confirm it, either. The most they will say is any official statement must come from the Department of Justice in Washington D.C.. For the most part, the DOJ is not speaking to the media.