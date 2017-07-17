Councilman enters a plea

(El Centro City Councilman enters plea)…Jason Jackson was in the Superior Court late last week.

The former Mayor was there to enter a plea of Guilty to one felony charge of cruelty to an animal. The charge surrounds a horse being found on February 28th of last year. The animal was found with no food or water. It was determined Jackson was the owner of the horse. Sentencing has been scheduled for August 17. In a Facebook post, Jackson wrote the plea was part of a deal to avoid an anticipated expensive court trial. The post said as part of the deal, he had to enter a guilty plea to the felony charge. He said the charge would be reduced to a misdemeanor at the sentencing. The City Councilman continued to express his innocence in the case.