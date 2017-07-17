Clothing Giveaway

Cody's Closet has scheduled another clothing giveaway.

Thursday , July 20, 2017 , Cody's Closet , a group of volunteers helping people and organizations in the Imperial Valley , will have new and gently used clothing and shoes for those who need them. The items come in imost sizes. Cody's Closet will provide bags and request that you not bring your own bag. There will also be a collection box for canned food. The clothing giveaway will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church at 8th and Holt in El Centro.