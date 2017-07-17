California Competes Tax Credits

(A Presentation for all Imperial Valley Businesses)…It will be held Wednesday at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott on Danenberg Road.

California Competes Tax Credit is being presented by the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation. The IVEDC has secured over $9 million in credits for Imperial Valley businesses alone over the past five years through this program. It will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday. There will be step-by-step instruction from the Governor’s staff on how to apply for credits. To register, go to www.tinyurl.com/govsbucks.