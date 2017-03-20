Women arrested within an hour of each other

(Two women arrested in separate incidents)….Both arrests were at the Highway 86 Checkpoint.

Both occurred Saturday afternoon. The first was at around 12:30 pm. A 33-year-old woman driving a black 2004 Ford Fusion entered the checkpoint. The vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area. Border Patrol agents discovered 35 packages of narcotics hidden inside the front and rear seats of the sedan. The packages contained methamphetamine and weighed 37.53 pounds. The narcotics had a street value of over $120,000. The woman, a citizen of Mexico, the vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the DEA for further investigation. About an hour later a 58-year-old woman driving a ford windstar entered the checkpoint. A Border Patrol canine team alerted to the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 5 packages inside the rear seat of the vehicle. Two of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine, the other three were determined to be heroine. The meth weighed 7.24, with an estimated street value of $23, 168. The heroine weighed in at 15.061 pounds, with a street value of around $165, 671. The driver, a lawfully admitted permanent resident, the vehicle and narcotics were also turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.