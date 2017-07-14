Lakeside fire contained

(Jennings Fire is 100% contained)…The news was announced at the Friday morning update.

Cal Fire officials say the fire burned 400 acres before it was finally stopped. The Fire was along Interstate 8 in Lakeside. The fire started Tuesday, and forced the closure of both the East and West lanes of the Interstate. Officials say all evacuation orders have been lifted. Several structures had been threatened, but fire crews were able to keep the fire from damaging any of them. It is suspected the fire was caused by hot embers from a vehicle exhaust pipe.