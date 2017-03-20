Supervisors weekly meeting

(Supervisors to discuss sewage spills)….The Board meets Tuesday morning.

First on their action agenda is a presentation regarding the status of the sewage spills in Mexicali, as well as the New River Improvement Project. There have been at least three sewage spills into the New River in Mexicali. The status report will be presented by Jose Angel, Executive Officer with the Colorado River Basin Regional Water Quality Control board. The new Air Pollution Control Officer, Matt Dessert, will update the Board on current APCD activities. The Supervisors will also discuss sending a letter to House and Senate appropriators regarding the Calexico West Port of Entry Expansion Project. The Board opens their meeting to the public at 9:30 Tuesday morning. The meeting is held in the Board Chambers at the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro.