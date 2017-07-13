High levels of Ozone

(Ozone reaches Unhealthy Levels)….It was in Calexico.

The Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Alert at 2:00 Wednesday afternoon. The 8-hour average of Ozone on the Air Quality Index reached a level of Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups. It was reported at the Ethel Street monitoring station in Calexico. The levels lowered over night. By morning the Air Quality Condition was reported as Moderate, and it has remained there into mid-morning Thursday. Those most affected by high levels of Ozone are children and people with asthma.