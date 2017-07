Strike Team still in San Luis Obispo

(County Strike Team still on scene of the Alamo Fire)…The team was sent to San Luis Obispo earlier this week.

The latest report indicates the fire has burned over 28,000 acres, and is about 78 percent contained. The blaze has been burning since July 6th. Evacuations for residences remain in effect. The Imperial County Strike Team is among 2,112 firefighters on the scene combating the Alamo fire.