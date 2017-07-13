Jennings Fire

(Jennings fire 90% contained)…That is the latest report from Cal Fire.

The report was issued at 6:40 Thursday morning. The fire began Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 8 in Lakeside. Smoke from the fire forced the closure of the Interstate in both directions. In the Thursday morning report, officials indicated there was still only one eastbound lane on the Interstate open to traffic. Officials say the fire was stopped at 400 acres. All evacuations have been lifted. Preliminary investigations indicate the fire was started by vehicle exhaust embers.