Swarm of small earthquakes

(A lot of shaking in Calipat)…Several micro to minor quakes reported in and around Calipatria.

The US Geological Survey reported the swarm of more than 18 small temblors Friday and Saturday. The largest earthquake reported was a magnitude 3.1 at 2:54 Friday afternoon. The Geological Survey says swarms are not unusual in Imperial County. No damage or injury has been reported as a result of the small earthquakes.