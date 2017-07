Former El Centro Councilman Passes

Francisco Gomez " Frank " Arrellano passes away last Saturday.

Arrellano was elected to the El Centro City Council in 1970 and also served as Mayor of the city. He was one of the first , if not the first , Hispanic elected to the El Centro City Council. A memorial service will be held at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro on Friday , July 14 at 1:00 p.m.