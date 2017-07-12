Border Wall Funded In GOP House Bill

A proposal by House Republicans would allocate $1.6 billion for the next fiscal year to pay for a " physical barrier construction " along the U.s. - Mexico border.

According to House GOP information the money is part of the $44.3 billion funding bill for the U. S. Department of Homeland Security for fiscal year 2018. Rep. John Carter of Texas said the funding bill will provide the resources to begin building a wall along the southern border. Carter is chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees DHS funding. Democrats are expected to oppose the bill.