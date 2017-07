Accident Closes Southbound 86 At Keystone

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident that closed the southbound lanes of State Route 86 at Keystone Road.

The accident was reported shortly before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and involved a big rig and a pick up truck. The big rig ended up on its side. Caltrans crews were called in to clean up the debris as well as spilled fluids from the tractor trailer rig. At least one person sustained major injuries in the accident. The CHP investigation is continuing.