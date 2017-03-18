Inmate death investigated as a homicide

(Prison inmate dies)….Prison officials say it is being investigated as a homicide.

Calipatria state Prison officials say it occurred at 1:50 Friday afternoon. They say two inmates attacked a third on the recreational yard. The yard alarm was activated and all inmates in the yard were ordered to stop and get down. They say all complied, except for two inmates who continued to attack 53-year-old Fred Archuleta. Staff immediately responded and quickly stopped the attack. Officials say one 40-millimeter round was fired. Medical staff arrived on scene and began lifesaving measures. Officers found two inmate manufactured weapons at the scene. Archuleta was taken to the prison’s Triage Treatment Area for treatment of stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 Friday afternoon. No staff members were injured in the attack. The suspects were not injured and both were placed in the Administrative Segregation Unit As the incident is investigated. The identities of the suspects are being withheld pending the investigation. Archuleta was from San Bernardino County. He went to prison January 24, 2006 to serve a sentence of 65 years to life with the possibility for parole for conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and criminal gang activity.