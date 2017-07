Local Strike Team sent to San Luis Obispo

(Imperial County Strike Team)…..It has been sent to assist in the Alamo Fire.

Imperial County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas said the fire is in San Luis Obispo. It has burned over 24,000 acres since it started on Thursday. The local Strike Team consists of crews and equipment from the County Department, El Centro, Calipatria, Holtville/Calexico and Brawley. Two Teams from the San Diego area have also been sent to help combat the Alamo Fire.