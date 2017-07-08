Candidate Filing Period

The filing period for the November 7, 2017 General Election opens on July 17, 2017.

According to Imperial County Registrar of Voters Debra Porter , trustees of the Imperial County Board of Education Areas 1 and 2 will appear on the ballot as will school boards for the Meadows Union , San Pasqual Unified and Westmorland Elementary schools. Special District board members will be on the ballot for the Heber Public Utilities District, Bombay Beach Community Services District , Niland Sanitary District Palo Verde County Water District , Salton Community Services District , Seeley Water District and the Winterhaven Fire District and Winterhaven Water District. Porter said that candidates for election may file declaration of candidacy papers at the Registrar of Voters Office . The filing period will close on August 11, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The City of Brawley Municipal Election is also scheduled for November 7th and potential candidates should contact the Brawley City Clerk.