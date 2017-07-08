Temporary Street Closures

There will be several street closures for road maintenance in El Centro starting Monday.

La Brucherie Avenue will be closed between Treshill Road and Cruickshank Drive beginning Monday , July 10th. Cruickshank Drive will also be closed between La Brucherie and Imperial Avenue. Tuesday and Wednesday , July 11 and 12 , Ross Avenue between Dogwood Avenue and Fairfield Avenue will be partially closed and the intersection of Dogwood and Main will be partially closed for maintenance activities. The City of El Centro said that motorists should expect delays in the construction zones and should consider alternate routes.