Arrest at Hwy 86 checkpoint

(32 year old arrested at Hwy 86 checkpoint)…It occurred Thursday morning.

Border Patrol agents say the 2002 red Ford Explorer drove into the checkpoint at 7L50 in the morning. The vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area. A more detailed search resulted in the discovery of eight packages of methamphetamine wrapped in clear cellophane hidden inside the inner tube of the spare tire. The total weight of the meth came in at 25.57 pounds, with an estimated street value of almost $82,000. The driver, a US citizen, the vehicle and narcotics were all turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.