Supervisors to meet Tuesday

(Board of Supervisors back in action)…The Board did not meet this week because of the Holiday.

Their next meeting will be Tuesday. The Supervisors will begin the meeting by being introduced to Jose Landeros and Dean Victor Ponce of the San Diego State University/Calexico Campus. The Board will be asked to adopt a resolution to declare Imminent State of Emergency for the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Unit at the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home. They will be asked to appoint members and an alternate to the Imperial County Agriculture Benefit Advisory Committee. The Supervisors will be asked to approve a contract with the Imperial County Workforce Development Office for Project FUTURE 2. Also on the agenda is a request for the Board to adopt a resolution to adopt plans and specifications for various unpaved road overlay projects in the County. A public hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 Tuesday morning to consider the closeout and acceptance of the final projects completed under the Community Development Block Grant.