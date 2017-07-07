  • You are here:  
Sheriff Department promotions

(Sheriff’s Office has two new Sergeants)….It was announced Friday morning.

Senior Deputy Murad Masad and Senior Deputy Rodolfo Barron were both promoted to Sheriff’s Sergeant. The promotions were announced on Facebook. No other details were given.

 

