Sheriff Department promotions

(Sheriff’s Office has two new Sergeants)….It was announced Friday morning.
Senior Deputy Murad Masad and Senior Deputy Rodolfo Barron were both promoted to Sheriff’s Sergeant. The promotions were announced on Facebook. No other details were given.
(Sheriff’s Office has two new Sergeants)….It was announced Friday morning.
Senior Deputy Murad Masad and Senior Deputy Rodolfo Barron were both promoted to Sheriff’s Sergeant. The promotions were announced on Facebook. No other details were given.
Imperial County Behavioral Health Services Children's Clinic Overview