Early morning Air Quality Alert

(Early morning air pollution)….Air Quality Alert was issued at 2:00 Thursday morning.

The Alerts are issued by the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District. The Alert said there were very high levels of PM 2.5 recorded at the Ethel Street monitoring station in Calexico, for an Air Quality Condition of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. PM 2.5 is a finite particulate matter, created mostly from vehicle emissions. By 5:00 Thursday morning the levels of the Particulate matter had lowered, and the Air Quality Condition was listed as Moderate.