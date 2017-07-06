Two collisions Thursday morning

(Morning traffic collisions)….Two were reported Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating both collisions. The first was reported at 4:30 in the morning, at Bailey and Flood Roads. It was a single vehicle collision. The CHP said the driver of the vehicle had a difficult time getting out of the vehicle. An ambulance was called, but they did not say if any injuries resulted from the collision. The second collision was reported at 8:43 in the morning. The collision was reported on Eastbound Interstate 8, west of the Highway 98 off ramp. Minor injuries were reported. No further details were made available.