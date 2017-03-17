Arrest at Hwy 111 checkpoint

(Arrest at the Highway 111 checkpoint)….It was reported by Border Patrol agents this week.
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents were working the checkpoint. They said a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu drove up to the checkpoint. The driver was a 63-year-old man. The passenger was a 36-year-old male. The vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area. A Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle. The subsequent inspection resulted in the discovery of a backpack in the trunk. It was determined the backpack belonged to the passenger. Agents found almost 7 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the backpack. The street value was estimated at over $20, 800. The passenger, a United States Citizen, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. The driver of the vehicle, a US citizen, said he was an unauthorized cab driver, known as a raitero. He was released.