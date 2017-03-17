Arrest at Hwy 111 checkpoint

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents were working the checkpoint. They said a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu drove up to the checkpoint. The driver was a 63-year-old man. The passenger was a 36-year-old male. The vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area. A Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle. The subsequent inspection resulted in the discovery of a backpack in the trunk. It was determined the backpack belonged to the passenger. Agents found almost 7 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the backpack. The street value was estimated at over $20, 800. The passenger, a United States Citizen, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. The driver of the vehicle, a US citizen, said he was an unauthorized cab driver, known as a raitero. He was released.