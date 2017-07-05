Body Recovered From Senators Wash

A 62-year old man died Saturday in Senator's Wash near Winterhaven.

According to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office , the man had been riding a Jet Ski in Senators Wash along the Colorado River. Family and friends told deputies with the ICSO Boating Enforcement Safety Team ( B.E.S.T. ) that the man was last seen off the jet ski and swimming towards the shore line. He was not wearing a personal flotation device. ICSO , Yuma County Sheriff's Office , BLM boating units and the ICSO Dive Team searched for the missing man Saturday. On Sunday morning , Imperial Irrigation District and ICSO Dive Team members located the mans body about 250 yards from shore. B.E.S.T. deputies are investigating the incident as a boating accident. The victims identity was not released.