Victim identified

(Victim Identified)….The man was found Friday.

Sheriff’s Deputies were responding to a call of a stabbing in Holtville. They found the victim in the roadway in the 400 block of West Fifth Street. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Ernest Joe Garibaldi. An autopsy will be held this week to try and identify the exact cause of death. 35-year-old Eric Portugal of Holtville was arrested and booked into County Jail. He was charged with suspicion of homicide. His bail was set at $1 million.