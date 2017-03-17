If you are going to enjoy a few green beers, don't drive

(St. Patrick’s Day)….It is famous for being a day of celebration

. Especially celebrating with alcohol. In El Centro drivers are being reminded, if you drink the weekend, don’t drive. The El Centro Police Department is deploying this weekend to stop and arrest alcohol and drug impaired drivers. It is part of the department’s ongoing traffic safety campaign. DUI saturation patrols will deploy Friday night after 8:00 pm in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and arrests. The California Highway Patrol says their officers will also be especially vigilant, looking for alcohol or drug impaired drivers.